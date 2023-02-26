One jury trial and two sentencings, including a federal case, are scheduled for this week in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A jury trial, and two sentencings, including federal sentencing, are scheduled to take place this week.

Rebecca Lynn Henley

A jury trial is scheduled for Monday in Mountain Home, Arkansas for Henley. Henley is charged in the March 2022 stabbing death of her 16-year-old son.

Investigators responded to a call Sunday around 10:30 p.m. for a victim with a stab wound. The victim later died at Baxter Regional Medical Center.

Investigators say Henley had called 911 saying she had killed her son. Investigators say Henley told them she killed him for ‘righteousness, to save everybody.”

Chad Emmerson

Emmerson is scheduled to be sentenced in Ava this week in relation to an Amber Alert in 2021.

Investigators say Chad Emmerson took his son, Craig, in April 2021. after an argument with his wife. Investigators say he assaulted his wife at their home off Rural Route 2. They say he then fired a shot inside a closed garage. Emmerson’s wife told authorities she feared for her life.

The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert a day after the argument. The mother told authorities she believed Emmerson would not bring her son home. Investigators say Emmerson safely returned the child through a third party about two hours after the Amber Alert was issued.

Patricia Derges

Derges is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court this week. Dr. Derges of Nixa faces a 23-count superseding indictment, which was returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield on March 23, 2021.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Derges lied about stem cell treatments at her healthcare clinic and illegally provided prescription drugs.

The federal indictment charges Derges with:

Three counts of COVID-19 fraud dealing with the Cares Act

Eight counts of wire fraud related to five specific victims

Ten counts of distributing Oxycodone and Adderall over the internet without in-person consultations

Two counts of making false statements to federal agents investigating the case in May 2020

Dr. Derges is a Republican representing Christian County. She was elected into this position in November of 2020. However, her indictment is unrelated to her current political standing and seems to focus more on her business.

Dr. Derges is an assistant physician and owner of Ozark Valley Medical Clinic, which has locations in Springfield, Branson, and Ozark. She also created the non-profit “Life Up Someone Today” (Lift Up Springfield) to help provide medical and dental care to the poor and homeless of Springfield and southwest. Missouri.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.