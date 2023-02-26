Planned Parenthood returns to Springfield offering more vasectomies; cites demand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In November, Planned Parenthood gave free vasectomies to men in Joplin, St. Louis, and Springfield. Medical professionals at Planned Parenthood say they saw the most success in Springfield.

“It was fantastic,” said Dr. Margaret Baum with Planned Parenthood. “We had a 100% show rate, which is amazing. Everybody who signed up came and had a successful vasectomy. We had lots of happy customers and happy partners.”

One of those happy customers, Casey Sadler, says everything went smoothly.

“If you just don’t want children, and you’re sure you don’t want children, this is about as easy as it gets,” said Sadler.

Sadler’s Wife, Dora Yu, says the procedure was so simple that they let her stay in the room with her husband while they did it.

“It was so crazy for me is they let me in the room,” said Yu. “So when he’s getting his vasectomy, I was just standing there watching it.”

Doctors at Planned Parenthood say they are gearing up for another demand for the service, but the demand comes from an unlikely source.

“We actually do see about a 30% increase in requests for vasectomy appointments during this month,” said Dr. Baum. “The thought is that there are some basketball championships going on that people want to spend some time watching, and it just seems like a great idea to, you know, get two things done at the same time.”

They say March Madness is actually the case in the increase in vasectomy demand. Dr. Baum says the recovery time is about three days, just enough time to sit and watch some basketball.

“We want to fill up those appointments and, you know, get everybody that procedures that they need,” said Dr. Baum. “We will also have our staff there again, celebrating sort of the basketball that’s going on. So I think there’ll be some promotions that, you know, may help people just enjoy their recovery time a little bit more sitting on the sofa, watching the championships if that’s what they want to do.”

