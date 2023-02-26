Polar Plunge at Lake of the Ozarks raises $250,000

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The temperature of the Lake of the Ozarks was cold for the annual Polar Plunge.

Special Olympics Missouri held the 28th annual Polar Plunge at the lake. Plungers organized teams, raising $250,000 for the Special Olympians.

The next local Plunge is in Springfield on March 4 at 11 a.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.