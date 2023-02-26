Several month-long resurfacing project for various routes in Benton, Hickory, and Dallas counties to begin this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers in Benton, Hickory, and Dallas counties can expect lane closures and occasional traffic delays as MoDOT crews will be resurfacing various routes.

Crews will be adding an overlay of new asphalt and permanent striping to the various routes.

According to MoDOT, below are the routes where the resurfacing will occur:

Benton/Hickory County Route VV between Missouri Route 7 to a point approximately one mile south of Benton County Route AA in Hickory County north of Cross Timbers

Benton County Route AA between U.S. Route 65 and Missouri Route 7 north of Cross Timbers

Dallas County Route U between Dallas County Route D and Missouri Route 64 east of Urbana

Dallas County Route YY between Dallas County Route T east to the end of state maintenance east of Urbana

Dallas County Route E between Missouri Route 73 east to the end of state maintenance east of Urbana

Dallas County Route T between Dallas County Route E and Missouri Route 64 east of Urbana

The project is part of Governor Parson’s Rural Road Program. The approved Fiscal Year 2023 budget provided an additional $100 million in General Revenue for work on Missouri’s low volume rural roads.

Here are the traffic impacts:

Traffic reduced to one lane where contractor crews are laying asphalt

Drivers will encounter flaggers and pilot cars where crews are working. Drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone or before entering the work zone from a side road.

Vehicles parked along these routes should be removed to allow the contractor to remove and replace the asphalt surface

Work will be done during daytime hours; all lanes open to traffic at night

No signed detour

Drivers should find alternate routes

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zones

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

The project costs $5.1 million and is scheduled to be completed by the end of June this year.

