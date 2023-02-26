Stockton man dies after incident at a Stockton Lake boat ramp

Stockton Fatal Crash
Stockton Fatal Crash(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Stockton has died after an incident at a boat ramp access on Stockton Lake Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 4:30 p.m., 40-year-old Caleb Mantonya was at the Highpoint boat ramp access three miles northwest of Aldrich when his truck rolled backward into the lake and went into the water.

The Highway Patrol says a medical condition caused Mantonya to roll into the lake while in his truck. He was not wearing a safety device at the time.

This crash marks MSHP Troop D’s 12th fatal crash of 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

