Tuscumbia, Mo., man facing felony charges after standoff with officers

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Tuscumbia, Missouri, is facing felony charges after a standoff with police earlier this week.

According to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, the standoff happened around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 23. Deputies received a call from a man threatening suicide. That man has been identified as 62-year-old James Patterson. Investigators say as deputies were talking to Patterson, he got a firearm and fired several times in the direction of deputies. He returned to the house but came out peacefully at around 2:30 p.m.

Patterson faces several felonies. They include second-degree assault on a special victim, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. He is being held in the Miller County Jail and denied bond.

