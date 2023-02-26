Tuscumbia, Mo., man facing felony charges after standoff with officers

Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Tuscumbia, Missouri, is facing felony charges after a standoff with police earlier this week.

According to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, the standoff happened around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 23. Deputies received a call from a man threatening suicide. That man has been identified as 62-year-old James Patterson. Investigators say as deputies were talking to Patterson, he got a firearm and fired several times in the direction of deputies. He returned to the house but came out peacefully at around 2:30 p.m.

Patterson faces several felonies. They include second-degree assault on a special victim, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. He is being held in the Miller County Jail and denied bond.

