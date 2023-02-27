Doobie Brothers’ 50th Anniversary Tour making 2 stops in the Ozarks

The Doobie Brothers’ 50th Anniversary Tour will make two stops in the Ozarks. (Courtesy: Great Southern Arena)(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Doobie Brothers’ 50th Anniversary Tour will stop twice in the Ozarks.

The band will first appear at the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield on June 15. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m. Buy your tickets at www.missouristatetix.com or call (417) 836-7678.

The Doobie Brothers will also appear at the Ozarks Amphitheater on Wednesday, August 23, in Camdenton. Tickets go on sale on Thursday. CLICK HERE for tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005E570C8CACAC

The California-based band features Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons & John McFee. The Doobie Brothers’ 16 Top 40 hits include, ‘China Grove,’ ‘Listen to the Music,’ and ‘Takin’ It to the Streets.’ They ended up selling 50 million records.

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2023, playing some cities we haven’t gotten to yet on this tour,” said Tom Johnston.

The Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame inducted the band in 2020.

