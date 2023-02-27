Downed power pole closes a part of Main Street in Nixa, Mo.

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -Main Street between Slim Wilson and Aldersgate is closed because of damage to a power pole. The city says people who live along Scott Wayne, Deanna and Hunter streets will have no access to Main Street.

No word on how long it will take Liberty Utility crews to repair the damage.

Road closure in Nixa, Mo. (KYTV)

A line of severe storms left widespread damage across the Ozarks Sunday night into Monday morning. Power outages stretch from Lake of the Ozarks down to north Arkansas.

Storm spotters report a roof has been blown off a house near Brumley at Lake of the Ozarks. A barn was also damaged east of Humansville and another barn was destroyed east of Lebanon.

More storm damage is expected to be reported after the sun rises. A wind advisory is in effect through noon. It will be sunny on Monday with a high around 66 in Springfield and lower 70s in northwest Arkansas.

