Elderly couple assaulted, kidnapped, and robbed in Greene County; 2 arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two men for assaulting an elderly couple, then robbing possessions in their home.

William Roy Rush, 60, and Justin Lentz, 28, face several charges, including robbery, assault, and kidnapping. A judge issued no bond for the two.

Deputies responded to the home in the 3400 block of North Farm Road 171 for a home invasion and robbery call on Sunday evening. The 84-year-old and an 89-year-old told investigators they answered the door around 7 p.m. The couple says the men forced their way into the home while spraying them with a chemical and physically assaulting them. Deputies say they tied the couple up, then robbed them. Deputies say they stole several things, including guns and the couple’s Ford Mustang.

The couple freed themselves and called 911. Deputies say they tracked the Mustang to a neighborhood nearby. They arrested the two men, finding more evidence of the crime.

“I am appalled by this disgusting act of violence against two of our most vulnerable citizens,” said Sheriff Jim Arnott. “Thank God these elderly victims survived this prolonged attack. I am extremely proud of the excellent work of the deputies and detectives at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to their dedication and skill, these two thugs are locked up where they need to be.”

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (417)829-6230.

