Governor Parson signs HB 14 to raise pay for all state team members

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 14 into law Monday, securing an 8.7 percent increase in cost-of-living pay for all state team members and a $2 per hour shift differential for state congregate care staff.

“HB 14 is a critically necessary step in working to reverse the recruitment and retention struggles we are facing in state government,” Parson said. “This marks a historic pay increase for our state team... HB 14 will go a long way in helping us retain a dedicated and skilled state workforce.”

Parson urged lawmakers in Missouri to pass HB 14 in January after seeing a turnover rate of nearly 30 percent and more than 7,000 open positions across state government. State team members will see pay increases reflected during their March 31 paychecks.

