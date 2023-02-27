KU Athletics unveils renovation plans for Anderson Family Football Complex

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Athletics took a meaningful step forward in its plans for upgrading the university’s football facilities, unveiling detailed plans and a start date for work on a renovation of the Anderson Family Football Complex.

KU announced Monday that work would begin on a state-of-the-art locker and weight room renovation on April 10, immediately following spring practices for the Jayhawks. The upgrades will be the first in a lone of projects that are aimed at transforming the university’s gateway project at 11th and Mississippi Streets.

“This is a day that will be remembered as the very first step of the transformational changes that are about to occur at Anderson Family Football Complex and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium,” said Athletic Director Travis Goff. “This is another sign of the institution’s commitment to providing the very best resources available for our football program.”

The 8,000 square-foot locker room -- up from the current 6,000 square-foot version -- will feature lockers specifically designed for football players. Locker installation will begin July 7 and be complete in time for the start of training camp.

The April 10 start date for construction is notable, as head coach Lance Leipold’s recent contract extension included language that held Goff accountable for plans to improve the football facility and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Leipold’s contract -- which included a $12.5 million buyout -- stated that “meaningful and substantial” progress toward renovating the football complex must be made by July 1, 2023, otherwise the aforementioned buyout will be waived and Leipold could leave KU for $0.

The exact same clause is used for the stadium -- with the goal of adding square footage to the facility -- with an end date of Dec. 13, 2023.

“I am excited to see this project come together and know it will benefit our current players tremendously. It’s very important to our staff that our current players have the opportunity to benefit from the upgraded facilities, and this will ensure they do in a first-class way,” said Leipold. “We have taken several important steps to becoming a better football program over the past two years and this is another critical step forward.”

Leipold’s contract extends through the 2029 season.

“There is still much work to be done, and there is intense planning and preparation happening behind the scenes,” said Goff. “But today is a day of celebration and a true indicator that we are all-in on making Kansas Football an elite program nationally.”

Check out renderings of KU’s locker and weight room facility upgrades here.

