Leigh’s Lost and Found: where this Hound mix puppy was found running loose

The found puppy is a six month old Hound mix
The found puppy is a six month old Hound mix(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog is what animal control calls a Heinz 57 dog.

That means she’s a mix of all kinds of things, so they’re calling her a hound mix. One thing they’re sure of, she is just a puppy.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “she was found in the 2100 block of south Fairway, just kind of wandering around. Somebody found her, she was a little scared but they got her to come to them and we picked her up from there.”

She’s a very vocal and energetic puppy with distinctive tan and white markings and beautiful, light gray, green eyes.

Animal control thinks she’s about six months old based on her adult teeth just coming in. She was found on February 21st and unfortunately, didn’t have any identifying information like a tag, collar or chip.

If you recognize her, call animal control at 417-833-3592. Or you can contact them online at the link below.

You can also submit any lost or found pet to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook
Animal control

