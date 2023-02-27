LIST: Friday fish fries in the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several churches in the Ozarks are hosting Friday fish fries for the Lenten season.

If you want your church’s weekly fish fry listed, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.

LIST of Fish Fries:

St. William - Gainesville, Mo.: February 24, March 10 & March 24 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Our Lady of the Cave - Kimberling City, Mo.: March 3 & March 31 from 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

St. Francis of Assisi: Every Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Joseph the Worker - Ozark, Mo.: Every Friday from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

St. Agenes - Springfield, Mo.: Every Friday from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton - Springfield, Mo.: Every Friday from 3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Immaculate Conception - Springfield, Mo.: Every Friday from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Holy Trinity - Springfield, Mo.: Friday, March 3, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sacred Heart - Springfield, Mo.: Every Friday at 6 p.m.

