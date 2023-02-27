Man crashes car into Springfield home, bitten by GCSO K9 during chase and taken to the hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man has been taken to the hospital after suffering injuries from being bitten by a Greene County Sheriff’s Office K9.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:40 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for equipment violations in a subdivision near Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park on Monday morning.

The driver failed to yield to the deputy, and the deputy engaged in a short pursuit before backing off due to the dangerous driving of the suspect. The deputy then found the suspect again. The suspect drove away quickly, going by a stop sign before he lost control and crashed into a home in the 700 block of S. Hemlock Ave.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver tried to flee on foot before being pursued by GCSO K9 Deputy Rocky. The man was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for the bite he received from Rocky. The GCSO says the man will later be booked for several outstanding arrest warrants and charges from his actions today.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation, and the residents of the home on S. Hemlock were not injured.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.