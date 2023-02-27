More than 1 million Halloween candles recalled for breaking glass

More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.
More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 1.2 million Halloween and autumn-themed candles are being recalled after reports of glass cracking, causing burns and cuts.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall covers certain scents of Mainstay’s three-wicked candles sold at Walmart stores including Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farmhouse, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion.

The 14-ounce candles were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from September through November.

The recall notice cites a dozen reports of candles burning too close to the container’s edge, causing the glass to crack.

Consumers are urged to stop using the candles and contact the manufacturer for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dukes of Hazzard car crash
Historic “General Lee” Charger damaged in Taney County, Mo. crash
Branson Police have increased presence for motorcycle gathering.
Branson Police Department increases police presence for motorcycle club gathering
Top wind gusts could reach 50 mph early Monday before gradually weakening in the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and very windy today
Stockton Fatal Crash
Stockton man dies after incident at a Stockton Lake boat ramp
Child injured after getting foot caught in escalator at Branson Convention Center

Latest News

The Doobie Brothers’ 50th Anniversary Tour will make two stops in the Ozarks. (Courtesy: Great...
Doobie Brothers’ 50th Anniversary Tour making 2 stops in the Ozarks
FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
U.S. Transportation Secretary to visit KC for new airport terminal opening
FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A management at a Pennsylvania location said they had contemplated long...
Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pa. bans people under 16 without adult
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offering $50 gift card for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, boosters
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey, causing more than two dozen buildings to...
New quake hits Turkey, toppling more buildings; 1 killed