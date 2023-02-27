NWS confirms EF-0 tornado hit near Golden City, Mo.

National Weather Service Springfield.
National Weather Service Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDEN CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service in Springfield has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down near Golden City Monday morning.

The tornado started around 1:25 a.m. three miles southeast of Golden City and produced maximum wind speeds of 77 mph. It ended around 1:27 a.m. east of Golden City.

The NWS says a machine barn was heavily damaged, tin was blown in a cyclonic manner, and broke several tree limbs. The path of the tornado was about 1.6 miles long and 200 yards wide.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dukes of Hazzard car crash
Historic “General Lee” Charger damaged in Taney County, Mo. crash
Branson Police have increased presence for motorcycle gathering.
Branson Police Department increases police presence for motorcycle club gathering
Top wind gusts could reach 50 mph early Monday before gradually weakening in the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A big warm up to start the week
Car crashes into business in Republic after racing.
Police say 2 arrested after racing car crashes into Republic, Mo. business
Stockton Fatal Crash
Stockton man dies after incident at a Stockton Lake boat ramp

Latest News

Your sleep habits can affect your heart attack risk
Overnight storm damages property of Dallas County resident
Amendment 3, which allows small amounts of recreational marijuana possession in Missouri, went...
Nixa City Council discussing where marijuana dispensaries may operate
ON YOUR SIDE: Scam targets EBT users.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Social Security Office warns about EBT scam