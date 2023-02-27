NWS confirms EF-0 tornado hit near Golden City, Mo.

GOLDEN CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service in Springfield has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down near Golden City Monday morning.

The tornado started around 1:25 a.m. three miles southeast of Golden City and produced maximum wind speeds of 77 mph. It ended around 1:27 a.m. east of Golden City.

The NWS says a machine barn was heavily damaged, tin was blown in a cyclonic manner, and broke several tree limbs. The path of the tornado was about 1.6 miles long and 200 yards wide.

