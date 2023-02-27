The Ozarks prepares for a night of heavy wind

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks is bracing for heavy winds and thunderstorms on Monday morning.

“When we issue severe thunderstorm warnings, or potentially even a tornado warning, you’ve got to take shelter in an interior room or below ground if possible,” said Jason Schaumann with the National Weather Service. “We’re talking about wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour. That’s pretty significant when it comes to wind speeds with a thunderstorm that’s on par with weaker tornadoes.”

He says that with winds this high, getting anything in your yard inside is your first line of defense.

“Any loose objects that are exposed to a westerly wind are going to have the potential to be launched by the wind may blow around, they may blow into bigger objects that could create a hazard when you talk about flying projectiles, said Schaumann. “So either get them out inside if you can, if you can’t get them inside, anchor them down.”

Meteorologists with the national weather service say the weather will be coming from the west, and for that reason, you need to be mindful of any trees around your home and if you can park your vehicles in a garage.

“If you can’t, a piece of advice would be to point your windshield towards the west. That is the strongest window in your vehicle,” said Schaumann. “Park it towards the west since those strong winds are going to be coming from the west. That will protect a little bit more.”

