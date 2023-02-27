Queen of Clean: How to remove ink from clothing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Remove that ink stain from your clothes.

How To:

1. If you get ink on a blouse, shirt, or other garments, you can use rubbing alcohol to eliminate it.

2. Place a pad of paper towels behind the stain.

3. Saturate the area well with rubbing alcohol

4. Cover with another pad of towels and blot, applying pressure to absorb the ink into the paper towels.

5. Do not just spray or pour the alcohol on without the paper towels. That can spread the ink.

6. Blot until you have absorbed all you can.

7. Reapply until the stain is gone. - Remove and replace the towels as needed

8. Rinse and launder

Warnings & Cautions: Always put a pad of towels behind the stain and a pad on top to keep the ink from spreading. Don’t be talked into trying hairspray. Hairspray has a lot of oil and can spread the ink badly. Do not use this on silk.

Linda Says: I had even used this trick when I was wearing a blouse. Be patient. Don’t rush this. When you get home, apply laundry stain remover to the area if needed and launder.

Why It Works: Rubbing alcohol breaks down ink.

