Queen of Clean: How to remove ink from clothing
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Remove that ink stain from your clothes.
How To:
- 1. If you get ink on a blouse, shirt, or other garments, you can use rubbing alcohol to eliminate it.
- 2. Place a pad of paper towels behind the stain.
- 3. Saturate the area well with rubbing alcohol
- 4. Cover with another pad of towels and blot, applying pressure to absorb the ink into the paper towels.
- 5. Do not just spray or pour the alcohol on without the paper towels. That can spread the ink.
- 6. Blot until you have absorbed all you can.
- 7. Reapply until the stain is gone. - Remove and replace the towels as needed
- 8. Rinse and launder
Warnings & Cautions: Always put a pad of towels behind the stain and a pad on top to keep the ink from spreading. Don’t be talked into trying hairspray. Hairspray has a lot of oil and can spread the ink badly. Do not use this on silk.
Linda Says: I had even used this trick when I was wearing a blouse. Be patient. Don’t rush this. When you get home, apply laundry stain remover to the area if needed and launder.
Why It Works: Rubbing alcohol breaks down ink.
For more information, go here: https://www.queenofclean.com
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.