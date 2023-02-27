Queen of Clean: How to remove ink from clothing

Remove that ink stain from your clothes.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Remove that ink stain from your clothes.

How To:

  • 1. If you get ink on a blouse, shirt, or other garments, you can use rubbing alcohol to eliminate it.
  • 2. Place a pad of paper towels behind the stain.
  • 3. Saturate the area well with rubbing alcohol
  • 4. Cover with another pad of towels and blot, applying pressure to absorb the ink into the paper towels.
  • 5. Do not just spray or pour the alcohol on without the paper towels. That can spread the ink.
  • 6. Blot until you have absorbed all you can.
  • 7. Reapply until the stain is gone. - Remove and replace the towels as needed
  • 8. Rinse and launder

Warnings & Cautions: Always put a pad of towels behind the stain and a pad on top to keep the ink from spreading. Don’t be talked into trying hairspray. Hairspray has a lot of oil and can spread the ink badly. Do not use this on silk.

Linda Says: I had even used this trick when I was wearing a blouse. Be patient. Don’t rush this. When you get home, apply laundry stain remover to the area if needed and launder.

Why It Works: Rubbing alcohol breaks down ink.

For more information, go here: https://www.queenofclean.com

