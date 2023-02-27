Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offering $50 gift card for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, boosters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Beginning Wednesday, March 1, Springfield-Greene County Health will offer $50 gift cards to anyone receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

Until now, this vaccine incentive was only available to those receiving a first or second dose and their first booster shot. Those seeking vaccinations must be eligible according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on staying up to date on your vaccinations.

A photo ID is required to receive a gift card, but one is not necessary to get vaccinated. Gift cards are only available while supplies last, and this will likely be the last chance for people needing a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot to receive a gift card.

The spread of COVID-19 in Greene County is currently low, with a daily average of fewer than 22 cases per day as of February 24. However, more than 30 people are hospitalized in Greene County with COVID-19, with five in critical care. Therefore, health officials say staying up to date on your COVID-19 vaccinations is important to help reduce the spread of the virus and prevent severe illness or death from the disease.

The Health Department remains committed to ensuring that everyone in the community has access to these lifesaving vaccinations. Walk-in opportunities are available at the Westside Public Health Center (660 S. Scenic Ave) on Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. However, the Westside Public Health Center will be closed this Friday, March 3.

Additional opportunities throughout the community and more information about COVID-19 and the vaccine can be found at vaccine417.com or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

