Two people arrested after racer crashes into a business in Republic

Car crashes into business in Republic after racing.
Car crashes into business in Republic after racing.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were arrested Sunday night after a car crashed into the side of a business in Republic.

According to the Republic Police Department, it happened at around 8:00 p.m. An officer says two people were racing, then one of them lost control and crashed into the side of Arabella Day Spa at the corner of State Highway 174 and north Main Street. They were going between 75 and 80 miles per hour. The speed limit in the area is 45 miles per hour.

Police say the other driver came back to the intersection after the crash, and they were both arrested. No one was hurt. The spa was empty at the time of the crash.

