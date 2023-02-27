WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood

The officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog would not be harmed. (Source: WSVN, Miami-Dade Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN) – Newly released body camera and aerial footage show an officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department wrangling a 6-to-7-foot reptile from a neighborhood.

After a few tries, officer Manuel Orol lassoed a rope around the gator’s front legs, tied it to his police cruiser and kept it mostly in place until wildlife officers could arrive.

Together, the officers put the gator into the back of a pickup truck. A professional trapper was then able to relocate it away from populated areas.

The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog would not be harmed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dukes of Hazzard car crash
Historic “General Lee” Charger damaged in Taney County, Mo. crash
Branson Police have increased presence for motorcycle gathering.
Branson Police Department increases police presence for motorcycle club gathering
Top wind gusts could reach 50 mph early Monday before gradually weakening in the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and very windy today
Stockton Fatal Crash
Stockton man dies after incident at a Stockton Lake boat ramp
Child injured after getting foot caught in escalator at Branson Convention Center

Latest News

FILE - Floodwaters slowly recede in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Sept. 1,...
Study: Back-to-back hurricanes likely to come more often
The Doobie Brothers’ 50th Anniversary Tour will make two stops in the Ozarks. (Courtesy: Great...
Doobie Brothers’ 50th Anniversary Tour making 2 stops in the Ozarks
FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
WATCH: US Transportation Secretary visits KC for new airport terminal opening
FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A management at a Pennsylvania location said they had contemplated long...
Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pa. bans people under 16 without adult
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offering $50 gift card for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, boosters