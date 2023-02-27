ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Social Security Office warns about EBT scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s Department of Social Services issued a warning about an EBT card fraud scheme. And it starts with a text.

The text message on your phone asks for details about your account, asking for personal information, maybe your EBT card number or PIN. Scammers are then depleting EBT card balances as soon as they get them.

Food insecurity makes everything else even more difficult. Philip Valenguela is on food stamps and staying at Victory Mission in Springfield. He says without the help, life would be more difficult.

”Without food stamps, it would be hard to survive,” he explains.

He says his food stamps equal out to about $8 a day. With rising food costs, every dollar is essential.

The Social Security office recommends users refrain from sharing EBT PINs with anyone outside their respective households, check EBT accounts regularly for unauthorized charges, and change PINs occasionally or if it’s suspected the card has been compromised.

