Attack on elderly couple in Greene County raises questions about security

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In the wake of an attack on an elderly couple in Greene County, we wanted to find out how people, especially the elderly, can protect their homes straightforwardly and simply.

”Be proactive instead of reactive,” said Bryon Blankenship with Alert 360 Home Security. “Nobody thinks it’s going to happen to them. Until it does.”

Blankenship has been in the home security business for close to 10 years now. He says there are high-tech devices out there for those of us who aren’t tech-savvy that are as easy as putting on a bracelet.

“A great thing that we have, especially for elderly clients or customers, we have a little device. It’s called the panic button,” said Blankenship. “They can keep it on their person with a lanyard, it also comes with a bracelet, or it comes with just a clip, they can clip on their pants or their belt, or they can even stick it in their pocket if they needed to. They can press and hold that button when they’re in duress.”

Deputy Paige Rippee with the Greene County Sheriff’s office says the first step is to be situationally aware.

”Pay attention to your neighborhood. Pay attention to who’s driving around and who’s driving past your house,” said Rippee. “I’m not saying you have to sit outside your house all day long and just see what’s going on, but just be vigilant and pay attention.”

Blankenship says if you are willing to pay for a security system but don’t know where to start, ask the pros for help installing it to ensure all the necessary equipment is put in the right places.

Deputy Rippee says if you do have elderly neighbors, make sure to introduce yourself in case something happens. ”If you do have one of those neighbors that’s elderly, check on them, you know, maybe introduce yourself to them and say, ‘Hey, I live here, here’s my phone number in case something happens,’” said Rippee.

Experts tell KY3 it’s best to prepare now before something happens.

