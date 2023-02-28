Greene County Commission approves 6 additional ARPA awards for nonprofits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Commission approved six awards on Tuesday, Feb. 28, to Greene County nonprofits that applied for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The following is a list of the approved nonprofits, awards in their dollar amount, and a brief project description:

$117,289.32 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks to upgrade technology used for virtual interviews and outreach, hire a part-time marketing associate, and funding for background checks

$120,000 to City Reach Church of Springfield to hire two certified counselors and purchase a new van

$9,900 to Men’s Chorus of the Ozarks to cover the costs of part-time employee stipends, office rent, venue fees, and insurance coverage

$35,000 to Recovery Chapel to purchase a minivan to transport clients to critical appointments

$250,000 to Springfield Victory Mission to construct new water lines throughout the building

$475,712 to The Salvation Army to reimburse the cost of direct care in the Family Enrichment Center and Harbor House Men’s Shelter

The six awards totaled $1,007,901.32. Since Oct. 11, 2022, 49 nonprofits have been awarded county ARPA funds, totaling $6,153,001.32.

“We are grateful to our Greene County nonprofit community for the tremendous work they do.

The needs prevalent in our county exceed the funds awarded under the American Rescue Plan Act, so we have sought to appropriate those funds with care, deliberation, and input from the Citizen Advisory Council in a way that addresses as many pressing needs as possible,” said Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon.

“We hope that funds awarded today will help shine a light of hope in the midst of the ongoing challenges of workforce development, homelessness and food insecurity in our area. We encourage all citizens to partner with our non-profit agencies to continue meeting local needs.”

Approximately $5.9 million was allocated for nonprofits in this first round of funding. 100 eligible nonprofits applied for county ARPA funds totaling $21,713,454.68 in requests.

ARPA funds are designed to help with the recovery efforts of organizations and small businesses that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ARPA Advisory Council thoroughly reviewed nonprofit applications, which were categorized by the organization’s operating budget.

The county used federal ARPA guidelines to determine award eligibility. Nonprofits had to be located and serve citizens in Greene County, and experience an impact by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greene County has received a total of $56.9 million in ARPA funds to support recovery efforts from the pandemic.

All ARPA funds must be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024 and all projects funded by the county must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.

