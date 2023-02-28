Greene County prosecutor files charges against man accused of crashing truck into a house

Shelby Shaffer faces charges of resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor charged a Springfield man accused of crashing a pickup into a house.

Shelby Shaffer faces charges of resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Deputies say they attempted to pull over the driver of a pickup for an equipment violation on Monday morning. Investigators say the man driving the truck told deputies Shaffer moved over into the driver’s seat because he had several warrants for his arrest.  

Investigators say Shaffer rolled through several stop signs in a neighborhood west of Springfield before he crashed into a house near Rutledge Wilson Farm Park. Investigators say Shaffer ran off, but a K9 caught up to him.

The crash did more than $10,000 in damage to the house.

