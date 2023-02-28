Judge sentences former Christian County lawmaker to prison for federal fraud scheme

Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.(KY3)
By Frances Watson
Feb. 28, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a former Christian County lawmaker to six years in prison after a federal jury found her guilty on 22 counts in a fraud scheme involving her medical practice.

Investigators say Dr. Derges, of Nixa, Mo. made false claims about a fake stem cell treatment marketed through her clinics in southern Missouri, and for illegally providing prescription drugs to clients of those clinics. The jury in June 2022 found her guilty of 10 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of distributing drugs over the internet without a valid prescription, and two counts of making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent.

Derges was elected in November 2020 as a Missouri state representative in District 140 (Christian County). Derges, who is not a physician but is licensed as an assistant physician, operates three for-profit Ozark Valley Medical Clinic locations in Springfield, Ozark, and Branson, Mo. Derges also operates the non-profit corporation Lift Up Someone Today, Inc., with a medical and dental clinic in Springfield.

Derges, a Republican, represented Christian County. She was elected into this position in November 2020. She did not run for re-election in 2022.

Derges is an assistant physician and owner of Ozark Valley Medical Clinic, which has locations in Springfield, Branson, and Ozark. She also created the non-profit “Life Up Someone Today” (Lift Up Springfield) to help provide medical and dental care to the poor and homeless of Springfield and southwest. Missouri.

