The KY3 First Alert Weather Tour kicks off this week in Mt. Vernon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 2023 spring First Alert Weather Tour is kicking off this week, starting off in Mt. Vernon.

Our KY3 meteorologists and other KY3 on-air staff will be at various locations along the tour.

Doors open at 3:45 at the Mount Vernon High School Gym. Attendees could win various prizes during our trivia contests: weather radio, umbrellas, a KY3 poncho, and a First Alert rain gauge.

We will also have:

Free bike helmets, one per child

Live broadcasts during the 4,5, and 6 p.m. newscasts

The Mt. Vernon fire department, emergency managers, and sheriff’s deputies will be there

We will also host a fun weather class

Other stops along the tour this spring include:

Berryville, Ark. on March 9

Weableau, Mo. on March 30

Waynesville, Mo. on April 11

Mountain Grove, Mo. on April 27

Marshfield, Mo. on May 9

