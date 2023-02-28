The KY3 First Alert Weather Tour kicks off this week in Mt. Vernon
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 2023 spring First Alert Weather Tour is kicking off this week, starting off in Mt. Vernon.
Our KY3 meteorologists and other KY3 on-air staff will be at various locations along the tour.
Doors open at 3:45 at the Mount Vernon High School Gym. Attendees could win various prizes during our trivia contests: weather radio, umbrellas, a KY3 poncho, and a First Alert rain gauge.
We will also have:
- Free bike helmets, one per child
- Live broadcasts during the 4,5, and 6 p.m. newscasts
- The Mt. Vernon fire department, emergency managers, and sheriff’s deputies will be there
- We will also host a fun weather class
Other stops along the tour this spring include:
- Berryville, Ark. on March 9
- Weableau, Mo. on March 30
- Waynesville, Mo. on April 11
- Mountain Grove, Mo. on April 27
- Marshfield, Mo. on May 9
