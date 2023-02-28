The KY3 First Alert Weather Tour kicks off this week in Mt. Vernon

KY3 Weasther Tour Mount Vernon(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 2023 spring First Alert Weather Tour is kicking off this week, starting off in Mt. Vernon.

Our KY3 meteorologists and other KY3 on-air staff will be at various locations along the tour.

Doors open at 3:45 at the Mount Vernon High School Gym. Attendees could win various prizes during our trivia contests: weather radio, umbrellas, a KY3 poncho, and a First Alert rain gauge.

We will also have:

  • Free bike helmets, one per child
  • Live broadcasts during the 4,5, and 6 p.m. newscasts
  • The Mt. Vernon fire department, emergency managers, and sheriff’s deputies will be there
  • We will also host a fun weather class

Other stops along the tour this spring include:

  • Berryville, Ark. on March 9
  • Weableau, Mo. on March 30
  • Waynesville, Mo. on April 11
  • Mountain Grove, Mo. on April 27
  • Marshfield, Mo. on May 9

