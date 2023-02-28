Pucker up! Kissing device sends remote smooches

Remote kissing device has some people wowed, while others are completely freaked out. (CNN, "FROM HERE TO ETERNITY", COLUMBIA PICTURES, WEIBO, SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST, "CASABLANCA", WARNER BROS. PICTURES, MGM STUDIOS, IMAGINEERING INSTITUTE, YOUTUBE, GETTY IMAGES, THEVERGE.COM, HOOMAN SAMANI, IEEE SPECTRUM, "THE BIG BANG THEORY", WARNER BROS. TELEVISION, @IBCTAMILNADU, TWITTER, "GONE WITH THE WIND", MGM, SELZNICK INTERNATIONAL PICTURES, "From Here to Eternity"/Columbia Pictures, "Casablanca"/Warner Bros. Pictures/MGM Studios, Imagineering Institute/YouTube, "The Big Bang Theory"/Warner Bros. Television, @IbcTamilnadu/Twitter, "Gone with the Wind"/MGM/Selznick International Pictures)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a new device for sale that lets you send and receive life-like kisses through your smartphone.

Chances are no one has ever kissed you the way this machine does: through a lip-shaped device that plugs into your phone.

The idea is to more easily send someone a kiss long-distance.

Sensors on the device transmit pressure, movement and temperature data that’s received by another pair of lips so your kiss is replicated on those lips.

Similar tech for remote kissing first surfaced less than a decade ago with the Kissenger, a kiss sent via messenger.

Robotics lecturer Hooman Samani worked on that project, and he thinks there’s an issue with the latest device being sold for about $40 in China.

The life-like lips come across as creepy for many because of what’s called the “uncanny valley” effect.

Research shows attraction to robotics plunges when things seem “almost” human.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Easy access to healthcare can be an in issue throughout the United States. One solution both...
New bills could lift restrictions on nurse practitioners
William Roy Rush, 60, and Justin Lentz, 28, face several charges, including robbery, assault,...
Elderly couple assaulted, kidnapped, and robbed in Greene County; 2 arrested
Car crashes into business in Republic after racing.
Police say 2 arrested after racing car crashes into Republic, Mo. business
Man drives car into a Springfield home
Man crashes car into Springfield home, bitten by GCSO K9 during chase and taken to the hospital
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offering $50 gift card for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, boosters

Latest News

Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.(KY3)
Judge sentences former Christian County lawmaker to prison for federal fraud scheme
FILE - This 1981 electron microscope image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and...
FDA panel narrowly backs Pfizer RSV vaccine for older adults
Greene County Commission
Commission approves six additional ARPA awards for nonprofits
FILE - Santa Fe High School freshman Jai Gillard writes messages on each of the 10 crosses...
Tears for school shooting survivor’s ‘American Idol’ tryout
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the House Chamber after President...
McCarthy defends giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 trove access