Second EF-0 tornado confirmed in Dade County, Mo.

Dade County EF-0 tornado
Dade County EF-0 tornado(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado that touched down in the Ozarks Monday morning.

An EF-0 touched down near Bona, Missouri, around 1:47 a.m.

The tornado reached maximum wind speeds of 76 mph and uprooted a few trees, and broke some large branches.

The tornado path was 1.2 miles long and was around 100 yards wide.

The NWS also confirmed another EF-0 tornado touched down near Golden City, Mo., Monday morning.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dukes of Hazzard car crash
Historic “General Lee” Charger damaged in Taney County, Mo. crash
Branson Police have increased presence for motorcycle gathering.
Branson Police Department increases police presence for motorcycle club gathering
Highs may get back into the 70s Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spring Weather Next Two Days
Car crashes into business in Republic after racing.
Police say 2 arrested after racing car crashes into Republic, Mo. business
William Roy Rush, 60, and Justin Lentz, 28, face several charges, including robbery, assault,...
Elderly couple assaulted, kidnapped, and robbed in Greene County; 2 arrested

Latest News

Highs may get back into the 70s Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spring Weather Next Two Days
KY3 Weasther Tour Mount Vernon
The KY3 First Alert Weather Tour kicks off this week in Mt. Vernon
General Manager, Ann Humphreys says for the next few months, they can’t give back like they...
On Your Side: Springfield veterans group gets nearly $6,000 dead gas meter bill
General Manager Ann Humphreys says for the next few months, they can’t give back like they...
On Your Side: Springfield veterans group gets nearly $6,000 dead gas meter bill
Team of international researchers says people with insomnia are 69 percent more likely to have...
Your sleep habits can affect your heart attack risk