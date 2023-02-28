Second EF-0 tornado confirmed in Dade County, Mo.
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DADE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado that touched down in the Ozarks Monday morning.
An EF-0 touched down near Bona, Missouri, around 1:47 a.m.
The tornado reached maximum wind speeds of 76 mph and uprooted a few trees, and broke some large branches.
The tornado path was 1.2 miles long and was around 100 yards wide.
The NWS also confirmed another EF-0 tornado touched down near Golden City, Mo., Monday morning.
