SPONSORED The Place: Don’t throw away your shot to see Hamilton this week!

By Alyssa Kelly
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the last week to see Hamilton at Juanita K Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts! We’re talking with actor David Park about what it’s like to play two rolls in this musical phenomenon.

Don’t throw away your shot and get tickets at hammonshall.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Easy access to healthcare can be an in issue throughout the United States. One solution both...
New bills could lift restrictions on nurse practitioners
William Roy Rush, 60, and Justin Lentz, 28, face several charges, including robbery, assault,...
Elderly couple assaulted, kidnapped, and robbed in Greene County; 2 arrested
Car crashes into business in Republic after racing.
Police say 2 arrested after racing car crashes into Republic, Mo. business
Man drives car into a Springfield home
Man crashes car into Springfield home, bitten by GCSO K9 during chase and taken to the hospital
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offering $50 gift card for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, boosters

Latest News

KY3
The Place: Crafting young trailblazers and entrepreneurs
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Enroll in the Leadership Springfield Signature Class Program
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Permanent Jewelry Demo with Cornerstone Fine Jewelry
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Permanent Jewelry Demo with Cornerstone Fine Jewelry