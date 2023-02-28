Takeoff! New KCI airport now open for business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a $1.5 billion effort four years in the making. The first flight out of the new KCI airport took off at 5 a.m. Tuesday, marking the beginning of a new era for Kansas City.

Kansas City International Airport is now the largest all-glass airport in the U.S., sporting a single terminal, as opposed to the old KCI, which had three horse-shoe shaped terminals.

The new terminal features a brighter aesthetic, and it’s also bigger---coming in at 1.1 million square feet. The new structure has two levels: Departures on the top floor, and arrivals below.

Kansas City voters approved a plan for a new single-terminal airport in November 2017. Contractors broke ground in March 2019, finishing almost exactly four years later. Old Terminal A was demolished in June 2019 to make way for the new airport.

Reporter Nathan Brennan was live Tuesday morning on the airfield as the “Missouri 1″ aircraft took off, as the first flight out of the new KCI. (See that video above)

Nearly 50 eateries, bars and stores geared up early Tuesday morning for a busy opening day, as travelers arrived at the new airport for the first time. The options are plentiful, and include more than 20 local businesses. The number of shops will grow in the coming days and weeks as those businesses fill worker openings.

Reporter Joe Hennessy was live Tuesday morning on those offerings, and what’s being done to fill those openings:

