Cardinals fans can attend multiple home games for monthly fee with Budweiser Ballpark Pass

The exterior of Busch Stadium
The exterior of Busch Stadium(AP Photo)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – St. Louis Cardinals fans will be able to attend as many home games as they want for a monthly fee.

The Budweiser Ballpark Pass allows fans the chance to attend as many 2023 home games as they want for a monthly fee of $34.99. On game day, pass holders will get a Standing Room ticket delivered directly to their smartphone through the MLB Ballpark app. Fans with the pass will also be eligible to receive the promotional giveaway item at the gate.

The pass will automatically renew each month. The pass can not be used for Opening Day and on October 1.

Click here for more details or to purchase a pass.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPRINGFIELD DRIVERS: Construction at Campbell and Republic starts soon
SPRINGFIELD DRIVERS: Construction at Campbell and Republic starts soon
Easy access to healthcare can be an in issue throughout the United States. One solution both...
New bills could lift restrictions on nurse practitioners
Deadly-officer involved shooting at Dalton's Express in Branson, Mo.
Watch Live News Conference @ 3 p.m.: 1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Branson, Mo.
Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.(KY3)
Judge sentences former Christian County lawmaker to prison for federal fraud scheme
A few showers are possible late today in north-central Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain on the way Thursday night

Latest News

Obama celebrates World Series champion Chicago Cubs
Cubs get closer Wade Davis from Royals for OF Jorge Soler
Arrieta moves to 9-0 as Cubs edge Cardinals 9-8
Atlanta Braves fire manager after terrible start
Royals sign C Perez to $52 million extension