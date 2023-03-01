CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this accused Greene County thief?

42-year-old Tara Kay Warren faces five felony charges of stealing.
By Maria Neider
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Tara Kay Warren, 42
Tara Kay Warren, 42(Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Tara Kay Warren. She’s wanted in Greene County on five felony charges of stealing. Springfield police believe Warren is in the Greene County area.

The 42-year-old is described as approximately 5′09″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Investigators say she has flowers tattooed on her back left shoulder.

If you’ve seen Tara Kay Warren, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to her arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
