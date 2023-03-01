Federal grand jury adds new indictments against Ava, Mo., man in child pornography case

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - An Ava, Mo., man previously indicted for producing child pornography after photos of the child victim’s sexual assault were discovered at his former residence now faces additional charges that include victimizing a second child.

Harold Lloyd Blair, Jr., 66, was charged in a three-count superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield. Today’s indictment replaces the original indictment returned on Dec. 6, 2022, and includes two additional counts.

Today’s superseding indictment retains the original charge against Blair for using a minor to produce child pornography from Dec. 24, 2010, to Dec. 23, 2014. It also includes a second count, involving another child victim allegedly used by Blair to produce child pornography from Oct. 17, 2013, to Oct. 16, 2014.

The indictment also charges Blair with one count of possessing child pornography.

The investigation began on Dec. 2, 2022, when workers employed by Douglas County, Mo., were tearing down Blair’s former residence after he sold it to the county. The workers discovered a filing cabinet that contained images of child pornography and contacted the Douglas County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.

The charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan. It was investigated by the Douglas County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, and the West Plains, Mo., Police Department, with assistance from the Douglas County, Mo., Prosecuting Attorney.

