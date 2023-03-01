Man lost at sea survives off ketchup; Heinz plans to buy him a boat

Dominica Sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain...
Dominica Sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain him.(Instagram/heinz, Armada de Colombia via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After an international search, Heinz has finally made contact with the so-called “Ketchup Boat Guy.”

Dominica sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain him.

Once Francois was back on dry land, Heinz wanted to give him a new boat but struggled to find him.

Heinz reached out to both the Dominica government and the Colombian Navy that rescued Francois, then turned to social media.

Heinz said the search spanned six continents and took thousands of messages, shares and likes, but finally ended in success.

At last check, the company plans to buy Francois a new state-of-the-art boat.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPRINGFIELD DRIVERS: Construction at Campbell and Republic starts soon
SPRINGFIELD DRIVERS: Construction at Campbell and Republic starts soon
Easy access to healthcare can be an in issue throughout the United States. One solution both...
New bills could lift restrictions on nurse practitioners
Deadly-officer involved shooting at Dalton's Express in Branson, Mo.
1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Branson, Mo.
Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.(KY3)
Judge sentences former Christian County lawmaker to prison for federal fraud scheme
A few showers are possible late today in north-central Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain on the way Thursday night

Latest News

FILE - Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East...
Ohio senators introduce rail safety bill after fiery crash
A sign on the wall reads "This site save lives" in Spanish and English at an overdose...
States consider ‘safe injection sites’ to prevent overdoses
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’
Dish Network reported that it was discovered on Feb. 27 that “certain data” was extracted from...
Customer information may have been extracted in Dish cybersecurity breach, company says
Sample Ballots: Barry County, April 2023
Sample Ballots Benton County, April 2023