Missouri’s trout season begins on Wednesday

NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s catch and keep trout season begins on Wednesday.

Thousands of anglers will drop a line at one of Missouri’s state parks as part of an Ozarks tradition. The season officially begins at 6:30 a.m. at Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, Montauk State Park near Salem, and Roaring River State Park near Cassville.

Fishermen may purchase trout tags at the parks. Adults can buy a daily pass for $4. Youth under 15 is $3.

