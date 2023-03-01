Missouri’s trout season begins on Wednesday

Wednesday morning is the opening day for the 2023 catch and keep trout season.
Wednesday morning is the opening day for the 2023 catch and keep trout season.
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s catch and keep trout season begins on Wednesday.

Thousands of anglers will drop a line at one of Missouri’s state parks as part of an Ozarks tradition. The season officially begins at 6:30 a.m. at Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, Montauk State Park near Salem, and Roaring River State Park near Cassville.

Fishermen may purchase trout tags at the parks. Adults can buy a daily pass for $4. Youth under 15 is $3.

For more information on Missouri fishing CLICK HERE.

