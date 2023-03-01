‘Multiple officers shot,’ standoff underway in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is saying that “multiple officers” were shot on Tuesday night.

This happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The police did not say how many officers were shot, just that multiple officers had been shot. The mayor, however, tweeted that three officers were injured.

The police said that a standoff is now underway in the same area where the shooting happened.

We are working to learn more. Check kctv5.com and watch KCTV5 News in the morning for updates.

We’ve been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be. I am praying for a full recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 1, 2023

Large presence of officers at @UHKCMO. Emergency entrance blocked by crime tape. https://t.co/GSKWsrSLpC pic.twitter.com/eqaOMpyq6q — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) March 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.