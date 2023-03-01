‘Multiple officers shot,’ standoff underway in KCMO
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is saying that “multiple officers” were shot on Tuesday night.
This happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.
The police did not say how many officers were shot, just that multiple officers had been shot. The mayor, however, tweeted that three officers were injured.
The police said that a standoff is now underway in the same area where the shooting happened.
We are working to learn more. Check kctv5.com and watch KCTV5 News in the morning for updates.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.