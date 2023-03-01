MUST SEE VIDEO: Two-county chase ends on U.S. 65 in Ozark, Mo.

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A driver caught on camera the ending of a two-county pursuit that ended in Ozark.

Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole says he was notified about a chase involving the Taney County Sheriff’s Office on northbound U.S. 65 Tuesday morning. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office picked up the pursuit at the county line when deputies found the driver of the stolen GMC pickup and followed it. Sheriff Cole says his officers monitored the driver without their lights. Other deputies prepped U.S. 65 with spike strips.

The spike strips worked. After less than a mile, the sheriff’s office did something it calls a tactical vehicle intervention. The first technique they used they pinned the car against a guardrail, but the female driver gunned it and took off. That’s when the lieutenant comes across and does another tactical vehicle intervention hitting the car.

“Normally, they don’t roll over like that,” Cole says. “But we had spiked it at the tires were down on it.”

Sheriff Cole says all his deputies have undergone hours of training to do these sorts of skills. They are all familiar with the policies and techniques.

“I can tell you since we implemented this policy and this tactical vehicle intervention a couple of years ago, we’ve been effectively able to stop pursuits quickly and lessen the ability of a suspect to be able to cause harm to any citizen,” he says.

The woman involved in the pursuit suffered minor injuries. After a short trip to a Springfield hospital, deputies booked her into the jail. Formal charges are currently pending.

Sheriff Cole says all the deputies involved are “intact and perfectly fine.”

