NWS confirms EF-1 tornado near Goodman, Mo.

GOODMAN, Mo. (KY3) -The National Weather Service in Springfield has confirmed an EF-1 tornado near Goodman Monday morning.

The tornado started just after 1:00 northwest of Goodman, it stayed on the ground for just over a half-mile. The 200-yard-wide tornado produced wind speeds of 105 mph.

More than ten outbuildings were damaged or destroyed, two RVs were overturned and there was minor roof damage to a few homes. No one was hurt.

The National Weather Service also confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes in Dade County and another EF-0 tornado near Golden City Monday morning.

