One killed in officer-involved shooting in Branson, Mo.

Deadly-officer involved shooting at Dalton's Express in Branson, Mo.
Deadly-officer involved shooting at Dalton's Express in Branson, Mo.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Police say more information will be released on Wednesday about an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting happened around 10:00 Tuesday night at Dalton’s Express Gas Station on West 76 Country Boulevard. Police haven’t said what led up to the shooting. No officers were hurt.

Police haven’t released the name of the person who was shot.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Easy access to healthcare can be an in issue throughout the United States. One solution both...
New bills could lift restrictions on nurse practitioners
Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.(KY3)
Judge sentences former Christian County lawmaker to prison for federal fraud scheme
A big storm will impact the Ozarks beginning Thursday and ending Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big Storm Friday
An Illinois deputy was responding to a battery with the emergency lights and siren on her squad...
Deputy seriously hurt in crash with driver opening beer
Shelby Shaffer faces charges of resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle, and leaving...
Greene County prosecutor files charges against man accused of crashing truck into a house

Latest News

Arkansas guard Anthony Black (0) dunks past Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the...
No. 12 Tennessee beats Arkansas
SPRINGFIELD DRIVERS: Construction at Campbell and Republic starts soon
Multiple officers were shot in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on Tuesday night.
‘Multiple officers shot,’ standoff underway in KCMO
SPRINGFIELD DRIVERS: Construction at Campbell and Republic starts soon
SPRINGFIELD DRIVERS: Construction at Campbell and Republic starts soon