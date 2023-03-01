One killed in officer-involved shooting in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Police say more information will be released on Wednesday about an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting happened around 10:00 Tuesday night at Dalton’s Express Gas Station on West 76 Country Boulevard. Police haven’t said what led up to the shooting. No officers were hurt.

Police haven’t released the name of the person who was shot.

