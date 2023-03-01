The Place: New egg hacks from The Egg Lady

The Egg Lady Jo Manhart stopped by with some helpful egg hacks that can save you time and money.

Proven shortcuts and timely hints . . . about eggs

Instead of hard-cooking and peeling an egg so as to have Egg Salad, “Eggs Goldenrod”, etc., try this:

Bring a big pot of water to almost-boiling and break the eggs into a saucer, then gently dump them into the pot. Bring to a simmer (not a full-fledged boil; that would ‘tear them up’) for 10 or 12 minutes. When you dump the pot into a strainer over the sink, you will find a perfectly cooked, hard-boiled egg with no shell! However, they will resemble squashed flying saucers more than the familiar round egg. Use the white ‘ravelings’ that end up in the water – it’s just cooked egg white. I’ll illustrate a super-easy way to chop them on the show. (If you didn’t see the show. . . it was to press them through a flat grater) If you don’t have one, just chop as usual.

Have you ever had “Alfredo Sauce” over eggs? “Newman’s Best” is a good one sold in a jar, but it’s fun to make your own . . . Google it; it’s mostly cream\butter\a bit of Parmesan . . . what’s not to like? It has rescued us from a boring supper several times; I make a pot of spaghetti, put a poached egg or two on top and pour Alfredo Sauce over it.

Soup: Whatever soup you have canned or homemade – to make it more like a full meal, poach an egg or two per serving on top of the simmering soup! Flavor and ‘meat’ all together (old folks said “Eggs is Meat”).

Time for eggburgers to make a comeback: just fry or scramble eggs to your liking, (better not make the yolks too soft, or they’ll dribble down your chin) and use them on a bun as if they were a meat patty. With cheese, mayo, catsup, onions, pickles, lettuce, you will think you’re eating a $5 burger! And you didn’t have to wait in line.

Jo Manhart, Missouri Egg Council, (573)808-0966

