The Place: New egg hacks from The Egg Lady

By Michael Gibson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Egg Lady Jo Manhart stopped by with some helpful egg hacks that can save you time and money.

Proven shortcuts and timely hints . . . about eggs

Instead of hard-cooking and peeling an egg so as to have Egg Salad, “Eggs Goldenrod”, etc., try this:

Bring a big pot of water to almost-boiling and break the eggs into a saucer, then gently dump them into the pot. Bring to a simmer (not a full-fledged boil; that would ‘tear them up’) for 10 or 12 minutes. When you dump the pot into a strainer over the sink, you will find a perfectly cooked, hard-boiled egg with no shell! However, they will resemble squashed flying saucers more than the familiar round egg. Use the white ‘ravelings’ that end up in the water – it’s just cooked egg white. I’ll illustrate a super-easy way to chop them on the show. (If you didn’t see the show. . . it was to press them through a flat grater) If you don’t have one, just chop as usual.

Have you ever had “Alfredo Sauce” over eggs? “Newman’s Best” is a good one sold in a jar, but it’s fun to make your own . . . Google it; it’s mostly cream\butter\a bit of Parmesan . . . what’s not to like? It has rescued us from a boring supper several times; I make a pot of spaghetti, put a poached egg or two on top and pour Alfredo Sauce over it.

Soup: Whatever soup you have canned or homemade – to make it more like a full meal, poach an egg or two per serving on top of the simmering soup! Flavor and ‘meat’ all together (old folks said “Eggs is Meat”).

Time for eggburgers to make a comeback: just fry or scramble eggs to your liking, (better not make the yolks too soft, or they’ll dribble down your chin) and use them on a bun as if they were a meat patty. With cheese, mayo, catsup, onions, pickles, lettuce, you will think you’re eating a $5 burger! And you didn’t have to wait in line.

Jo Manhart, Missouri Egg Council, (573)808-0966

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPRINGFIELD DRIVERS: Construction at Campbell and Republic starts soon
SPRINGFIELD DRIVERS: Construction at Campbell and Republic starts soon
Deadly-officer involved shooting at Dalton's Express in Branson, Mo.
Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Branson, Mo.
Easy access to healthcare can be an in issue throughout the United States. One solution both...
New bills could lift restrictions on nurse practitioners
Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.(KY3)
Judge sentences former Christian County lawmaker to prison for federal fraud scheme
A few showers are possible late today in north-central Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy Flooding Rain and Strong Storms

Latest News

KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Process at LaTour Asset Management
KY3
The Place: One-on-One with Elizabeth Fry
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: App.Ink & KY3 Teacher of the Month - Mrs. Parnell - Branson High School
KY3
The Place: Crafting young trailblazers and entrepreneurs