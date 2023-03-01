Springfield City Council starts next step in determining recreational marijuana regulations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Springfield is looking at the next steps in regulating legal marijuana usage. The city has already addressed zoning issues as to how close marijuana facilities can be to schools and churches. But now it’s looking at what else the state allows cities to determine.

“There’s a range of conduct that Amendment 3 doesn’t protect but doesn’t specifically prohibit either,” explained Springfield Police Counsel Chris Hoeman. “And going forward, that’s going to be the challenge for Springfield and every other community in the state. How far do you want to go in regulating it?”

“What we know is we need to have appropriate guidelines that fit with what the constitutional amendment does,” said Springfield Mayor Ken McClure. “How do we protect our public? We faced similar issues when we talked about smoking and alcohol. We’ve also dealt with medical marijuana, but recreational is a much different setting.”

And what the Springfield City Council discovered at its weekly luncheon is that the legalization of recreational marijuana still has a lot of grey areas.

One example is whether or not people can smoke in public.

“The constitutional amendment does allow us to regulate the consumption of marijuana in public,” Hoeman said. “But Amendment 3 by itself does not prohibit public consumption. There would have to be some follow-up legislation either at the state or local level to actually put those restrictions in place.”

So that means until the city council decides whether or not to enact new restrictions, it’s legal to smoke pot walking down a city street right now.

Unless...

“Anywhere you cannot smoke a cigarette, you also cannot smoke marijuana,” Hoeman pointed out.

The city’s Smokefree Act does not prohibit smoking in private residences or hotel rooms designated for smoking. It also doesn’t cover some retail tobacco stores, cigar bars, Bingo parlors, private clubs, or restaurants and bars with designated smoking areas on their patio.

“So in the places you can smoke a cigarette, I think, under current code, you would be allowed within the bounds of the ordinance to also smoke marijuana,” Hoeman said. “But the restaurant can place its own limitations on customers.”

Restaurants, however, cannot sell marijuana-infused food because of federal laws and the fact they aren’t licensed to sell or make marijuana products.

The rules have also changed when it comes to city ordinances relating to possessing drug paraphernalia.

“Things that previously would have been unlawful drug paraphernalia now would be considered legal,” Hoeman told the council members. “But the ordinance can still be directed towards drug paraphernalia not related to marijuana, so I don’t think a wholesale repeal of that ordinance would be necessary.”

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board also had representatives at the meeting. The board, which only recently clarified its alcohol policies, wants to do the same with rules about marijuana use at park facilities. They expressed concern over the well-being of all park patrons, including children and disabled individuals. They talked about the wide range of services that impaired people might run into trouble with, such as fitness equipment, horseback riding, rock climbing, swimming, archery, and various sporting activities.

“We’re concerned not only about them injuring themselves but the possibility of injuring others,” said Park Board Counsel Lana Woolsey.

There are also many questions about law enforcement, including the difference between spotting someone driving under the influence of alcohol as opposed to marijuana. The breathalyzer test used to determine alcohol level will not work for pot use.

“If you’re intoxicated and you’re driving, there are clear limits on that,” McClure said. “How do we regulate that if you’re under the influence of marijuana and you’re driving? That’s uncharted territory. We’ll have to find out the answers, and there will be some trial and error, but I think the council is pretty united on this.”

And still to be determined is the major question of whether people who use medical marijuana are subject to the same regulations as recreational users.

“The Missouri Constitution now has two separate sections,” Hoeman said. “One dealing with medical marijuana and one dealing with recreational. There’s going to be some overlap there, but the same rules don’t necessarily apply to both.”

“We’re going to try to learn from some other cities and states who have dealt with this for quite a while,” McClure added. “We’ll have meetings with all the council members and see what the consensus is.”

