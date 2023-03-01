SPRINGFIELD DRIVERS: Construction at Campbell and Republic starts soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One of the busiest intersections in Springfield is getting a makeover.

Construction starts on March 13 on Republic Road between Campbell Avenue and James River Freeway. It’s just north of the Library Center and Sam’s Club, south of Kickapoo High School. Crews will widen it to improve traffic flow between Campbell Avenue, Republic Road, and James River Freeway.

The city says drivers will not see any detours, and most of the work will be done at night. Drivers might run into slowdowns during the day and throughout the project.

“It’s bumper to bumper everybody just wants to get where they are going,” said Josie Williams, Commuter. “There’s no room to kind of maneuver around and get where you need to go.”

The traffic at Campbell and Republic near James River Freeway is described as one of the most congested intersections in town by many drivers. Williams drives through Campbell and Republic every single day for work. She describes it as very hectic.

”I feel like every day, I get major anxiety when I get up to this intersection, wondering if I’ll get where I’m going on time or safely,” said Williams.

The city of Springfield is expanding Republic Road to five lanes on both sides of the intersections and adding more turn lanes along Campbell to improve traffic flow and more.

”Along with stormwater improvements, we’ll have bike lanes along Republic road that we’re extending,” said Andy Haase, Project Manager. “We will also have signal improvements to that intersection along with the chase signal just to the east of that at the end of the project.”

Voters approved the project in 2016. The estimated cost is $5.4 million.

“We hope to keep traffic flowing normally throughout the day,” Public Works Project Manager Andy Haase explains. “We may have an occasional short-term lane closure, but any closures lasting more than a few hours we plan to conduct at night so we can keep traffic moving.”

The project is funded through the 1/8-cent sales tax, Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) funds, and a cost share with MoDOT. The project is expected to be done by December of this year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.