Springfield police investigating crash involving car, mini-bike

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car and a mini-bike in Springfield.

It happened before 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Kansas Expressway and Woodland Street intersection. That’s about halfway between Battlefield and Sunset. Police say the southbound car was making a left turn onto Woodland when it was hit in the side by the northbound bike.

Officers say the operator of the mini-bike is in serious but stable condition at the hospital. The driver of the car was not injured.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.