NEAR KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A truck rollover crash slowed traffic on a state highway in Stone County on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 3 p.m. It Happened on State Highway OO near Kimberling City.

We do not know of any injuries.

