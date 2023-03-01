TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash involving semi slows traffic on I-44 east of Springfield, Mo.

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving a semi has slowed traffic on I-44 east of Springfield.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes west of exit 88. Emergency crews say the semi rolled over, then caught fire.

MoDOT crews did not close any lanes of traffic but warn drivers to be prepared to stop.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.