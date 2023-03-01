TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash involving semi slows traffic on I-44 east of Springfield, Mo.

Courtesy: MoDOT
Courtesy: MoDOT(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving a semi has slowed traffic on I-44 east of Springfield.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes west of exit 88. Emergency crews say the semi rolled over, then caught fire.

MoDOT crews did not close any lanes of traffic but warn drivers to be prepared to stop.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPRINGFIELD DRIVERS: Construction at Campbell and Republic starts soon
SPRINGFIELD DRIVERS: Construction at Campbell and Republic starts soon
Deadly-officer involved shooting at Dalton's Express in Branson, Mo.
Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Branson, Mo.
Easy access to healthcare can be an in issue throughout the United States. One solution both...
New bills could lift restrictions on nurse practitioners
Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.(KY3)
Judge sentences former Christian County lawmaker to prison for federal fraud scheme
A few showers are possible late today in north-central Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain on the way Thursday night

Latest News

Gardening prep
On Your Side: What to buy in March
Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Branson, Mo.
A highway chase that started in Taney County ended in Ozark.
MUST SEE VIDEO: Two-county chase ends on U.S. 65 in Ozark, Mo.
Christian County sheriff, deputy use tactical moves to end pursuit