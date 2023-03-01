Voters in Clever, Mo., asked to approve sales tax for public safety on April ballot

CLEVER, Mo. (KY3) -Voters in Clever will decide on a sales tax increase in April to grow the city’s police force.

The city of Clever hopes voters approve the tax to make it more appealing to candidates thinking about a career in law enforcement. The increase would be one-half of one percent.

The chief says the town is growing. It’s grown 50 percent since 2010, and he expects even more growth, with several new housing complexes and neighborhoods popping up.

The sales tax will be under a proposition on the April 4t ballot. It would impact those living in Clever and those driving through, getting gas, eating, or shopping.

“It’s not just 100 percent going to be inside the jurisdiction of the city of Clever tax,” Jeff Loften, the chief of police for the city of Cleve,r says.

So what does one-half of one cent look like? If you go to the grocery store and spend $100, you will see a $.50 increase on your bill.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.