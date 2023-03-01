WATCH: Travis Kelce portrays Indiana Jones in Saturday Night Live teaser

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST
NEW YORK. (KY3) - Saturday Night Live released its first promo featuring Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

In the teaser for Saturday night’s episode, Kelce plays Indiana Jones trying to capture an SNL sign. The Lombardi Trophy also makes an appearance in the skit.

The All-Pro tight end appears on Saturday night’s episode on KY3 at 10:30 p.m.

