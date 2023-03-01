‘We are indebted to them’: KC police release statement after three officers shot

Three KCPD officers were shot while serving a search warrant Tuesday night.
Three KCPD officers were shot while serving a search warrant Tuesday night.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three police officers were recovering from their injuries Wednesday after an overnight shooting while serving a search warrant.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated the officers suffered serious injuries, albeit non-life-threatening.

Police knocked on the door of the home on Blue Ridge Boulevard near 23rd Street South around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and announced their presence. SWAT officers then attempted to enter the home, but were shot at.

Three officers ended up getting hit by gunfire and were transported to University Health (Truman Medical Center) with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

The standoff was still ongoing as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Three of our police officers are in the hospital after being shot in the line of duty Tuesday night. They are in stable...

Posted by Kansas City Missouri Police Department on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPRINGFIELD DRIVERS: Construction at Campbell and Republic starts soon
SPRINGFIELD DRIVERS: Construction at Campbell and Republic starts soon
Deadly-officer involved shooting at Dalton's Express in Branson, Mo.
Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Branson, Mo.
Easy access to healthcare can be an in issue throughout the United States. One solution both...
New bills could lift restrictions on nurse practitioners
Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.(KY3)
Judge sentences former Christian County lawmaker to prison for federal fraud scheme
A few showers are possible late today in north-central Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain on the way Thursday night

Latest News

Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Branson, Mo.
News Conference: Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Branson, Mo.
Deadly-officer involved shooting at Dalton's Express in Branson, Mo.
Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Branson, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
WATCH: Travis Kelce portrays Indiana Jones in Saturday Night Live teaser
Sample Ballots Cedar County, April 2023
Sample Ballots: Cedar County, April 2023