On Your Side: What to buy in March

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Spring into savings. Here’s what to buy in March.

Cleaning Supplies

Save with spring cleaning. Now is the best time to stock up on cleaning supplies.

Garden Supplies

Buy garden tools. You’ll save up to 20 percent if you buy your green thumb essentials now.

“March is the first month of the year without a major shopping holiday, but there are still opportunities to find savings on something you may need right now,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports. “Our research has shown that air purifiers and vacuums tend to be especially affordable this month.”

Vacuums

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ is on sale for as low as $679.95 at Samsung. Consumer Reports says this robotic vacuum is an all-around champ in its tests for cleaning carpet, bare floors, pet hair, and the edges of walls and corners.

Air purifier

Nip spring allergies in the bud by keeping pollen at bay with an air purifier. Blueair Protect Air Purifier is as low as $380.99 at Best Buy. In CR’s tests, this air purifier received excellent marks when removing dust, smoke, and pollen.

String Trimmer

Be the first in the neighborhood to have your lawn looking fresh this season with a new string trimmer. DeWalt String Trimmer is now as low as $195.16 at Amazon. This battery-powered trimmer aced Consumer Reports tests and is a great overall value.

Buy or rent an RV

Hit the open road with a new RV. There’s an option for any budget. Don’t want to spend thousands? You can rent an RV. Be sure to read the fine print.

Frozen food

Expect to see deals in the freezer section at your favorite grocery store. March is Frozen Food Month. Stock up with the staples, like frozen veggies, fruits, desserts, and finger foods.

March 14

Buy pie or pizza. Get it? It’s pie day. If you don’t already, follow your favorite restaurants on social media, so you get the best deals.

March 17

Happy St. Patty’s Day! Buy green beer and corn beef.

